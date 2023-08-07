Poland orders more Spike LR anti-tank missiles
The country is an existing operator of the system having signed a contract for 264 Spike LR launchers and 2,675 Spike LR missiles in 2003 and a second batch of 1,000 Spike LR ATGMs in 2015 for PLN602 million. It is estimated that the order is for about 800 missiles but it is not known if the contract includes other systems.
Deliveries are expected to begin almost immediately through local manufacturer of the Rafael system, Mesko.
In 2017 two new prototype variants of the Polish Army’s Rosomak vehicle were displayed with one featuring a Spike missile launcher on its roof capable of firing
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Hensoldt releases containerised version of Twinvis passive radar
Hensoldt has developed a mobile containerised version of its Twinvis passive radar system which provides long-range military airspace surveillance or, in the medium term, in civil air traffic control.
-
USMC experiments with Mission Master UGVs in Australia
The USMC trialled Mission Master UGVs during the recent Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023 in Australia.
-
Poland's HOMAR-K MLRS completes mobility trials as deliveries near
The HOMAR-K, a Polish version of Hanwha's K239 Chunmoo MLRS, successfully completed its mobility tests at a state-run proving ground in South Korea in late July.
-
BAE Systems receives $120 million for more Armoured Multi-Purpose Vehicles
BAE Systems has received an LRIP contract award of $119.6 million for additional Armoured Multi-Purpose Vehicles (AMPVs) for the US Army as it awaits full-rate production (FRP) contract awards for a fleet predicted to eventually be 2,897 vehicles.
-
Oshkosh Defense receives $201 million order for FMTV A2 vehicles
Oshkosh Defense has been awarded a $201 million contract for additional Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles A2 (FMTV A2) from the US Army, taking the total number of ordered platforms to 2,000.