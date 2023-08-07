Poland orders more Spike LR anti-tank missiles

The country is an existing operator of the system having signed a contract for 264 Spike LR launchers and 2,675 Spike LR missiles in 2003 and a second batch of 1,000 Spike LR ATGMs in 2015 for PLN602 million. It is estimated that the order is for about 800 missiles but it is not known if the contract includes other systems.

Deliveries are expected to begin almost immediately through local manufacturer of the Rafael system, Mesko.

In 2017 two new prototype variants of the Polish Army’s Rosomak vehicle were displayed with one featuring a Spike missile launcher on its roof capable of firing