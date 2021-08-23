PARS IV 6x6 Speci Ops Vehicle is designed to meet tactical requirements (sponsored)

IDEF 2021: Havelsan hopes Digital Troops will transform battlefield networking
Havelsan's new networked system concept for infantry combines training, exoskeletons and integrated unmanned systems.
This article is brought to you by FNSS.
PARS IV 6x6 S-Ops Vehicle operates in all weather and all terrain conditions, day and night, including cross-country and urban areas. The vehicle has been specifically designed to carry special operations units to their mission objectives where multiple threats can be in place and provide fire power support to the operation teams in the field. High level of electrical and optical situational awareness are situated for all the team members.
COMMUNICATIONS
Short and Long Range Voice, Visual and Data Transfer
IP and Analog Phones
External Speech System, Sound Recording, Announce System
Vehicle’s special design enables maximum optical visual situational awareness with more than 180 degrees for the driver and the personnel located at the front section of the vehicle. The new generation electronic infrastructure provides 360 degrees situational awareness for all the team members. Owing to these features, the vehicle can easily be operated under armour at all times with hatches closed position.
The vehicle’s weapon system is designed to engage multiple targets simultaneously from all directions including high grounds. Two remote controlled turrets are located in the front and rear section of the vehicle.
The weapon system is equipped with a universal weapon mount which enables it to carry 7.62 mm, .50 Cal machine guns or 40mm automatic grenade launchers, and can be easily changed depending on mission requirements. 2-axis stabilization allows firing on the move and the increased elevation of the guns enables to engage targets on high grounds (building tops, cliffs etc) and/or low altitude aerial targets.
ARMAMENT
Standard:
SANCAK RWS
Optional:
SABER RCT (25 mm)
Optional:
PARS IV 6x6 S-Ops Vehicle provides an unmatched optimum combination of the survivability of an MRAP vehicle and the tactical mobility of a wheeled armored combat vehicle. The vehicle's high level of ballistic, mine and IED protection along with the RPG net is designed to protect the crew and the powerpack against unconventional threats where the timing and intensity of the threat cannot be estimated.
PARS IV S-Ops VEHICLE CAPABILITY AND MISSION EQUIPMENTS VS SURVIVABILITY LAYERS
Avoid Encounter!
Avoid Detection!
Avoid Hit!
Avoid Penetration!
Avoid Kill!
The high performance power pack and ride-height adjustable independent, hydropneumatic suspension system provides unmatched tactical mobility to overcome difficult terrain and road conditions as well as drive safety and comfort for the crew. Front and rear axle steering provides a turning radius narrower than a 4x4 vehicle. This unique feature enables rapid manoeuvre capability in narrow spaces, especially in low infrastructure urban areas.
TERRAIN
The vehicle is equipped with new generation mission equipment which ensures combat effectiveness, safer route planning, command/control and rapid targeting.
The vehicles are logistically supported at unit and depot level assuring that they are "operational" at all times and wherever required.
MISSIONS
About FNSS
FNSS is a globally recognized land systems company that specializes in designing and producing wheeled and tracked armored combat vehicles as well as combat engineering vehicles, turrets and sustainability solutions. As the preferred solution provider of users in various countries, the Company has delivered thousands of armored combat vehicles worldwide.
FNSS designs and develops customized solutions to meet the requirements of each user. The key to FNSS’ success in delivering tailored products within requested time frames lies in its flexible approach to project management. This is complemented by its ability to orchestrate an extensive supply chain and a wide range of global partnerships.
FNSS has successfully engineered and supplied several products addressing unique requirements. These vehicles have been designed, manufactured and delivered to armies worldwide by FNSS' user-centric business models and tailored solutions.
FNSS products have been challenged by more than user endurance tests in the toughest conditions, and have proven themselves in combat missions. FNSS views user satisfaction as a permanent concept, and strives to ensure that its products serve beyond their life cycles by addressing any emerging needs throughout their use. FNSS also makes a difference by generating significant value for its international users through localization packages that include employing local labour, establishing domestic supply chains, and providing in-country training and technology transfer. Building upon it’s over 30 years of heritage in the defence industry, FNSS continues to add value to its users by creating innovative solutions.
