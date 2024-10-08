Otokar inches towards Romania deal in major boost for the company
Otokar has entered contract negotiations with Romania for Cobra II 4x4 tactical wheeled light armoured vehicles in an expected development as Otokar was the only company remaining in the competition.
The company announced the move on the Turkish public procurement site (KAP). If the deal is completed it could be worth up to US$940 million and a provide a major boost for Otokar with the deal reportedly set to be for more than 1,000 vehicles, which would mark the company’s largest single vehicle order.
In March, Otokar announced it had submitted an offer to Romtehnica, a company of the Romanian Ministry of National Defence.
