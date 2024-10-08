To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Otokar inches towards Romania deal in major boost for the company

8th October 2024 - 11:55 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

The Cobra II is longer, wider and taller than the original Cobra. (Photo: Otokar)

The possible procurement of vehicles by Romania would build on the existing commercial presence which Otokar has in the country.

Otokar has entered contract negotiations with Romania for Cobra II 4x4 tactical wheeled light armoured vehicles in an expected development as Otokar was the only company remaining in the competition.

The company announced the move on the Turkish public procurement site (KAP). If the deal is completed it could be worth up to US$940 million and a provide a major boost for Otokar with the deal reportedly set to be for more than 1,000 vehicles, which would mark the company’s largest single vehicle order.

In March, Otokar announced it had submitted an offer to Romtehnica, a company of the Romanian Ministry of National Defence.

In

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us