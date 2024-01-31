To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Norway orders more NASAMS to replace donations to Ukraine

31st January 2024 - 17:01 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Ukraine has four NASAMS firing units including two donated by Norway. (Photo: Kongsberg)

NASAMS was originally developed by Kongsberg and Raytheon to meet the requirements of the Royal Norwegian Air Force and was the first application for the surface-launched Raytheon’s AIM-120 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile.

Norway has placed a NOK1.4 billion (US$130 million) order for more Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) air defence systems with deliveries expected in 2026–27.

The contract with the Norwegian Defence Material Agency will include new multi-missile canister launchers and new Fire Distribution Centers for NASAMS, replacing equipment previously donated to Ukraine and providing Norway with the latest generation of NASAMS.

Gro Jære, director of the Norwegian Defence Material Agency, said: “For us, it is important to support Ukraine with the necessary material, while at the same time we must ensure a well-armed Norway.

“This project has been completed in half the time of a normal project run thanks to good efforts from all parties, which I see as a positive development.”

The original NASAMS was delivered to the Norwegian armed forces in the 1990s and 13 nations can be counted within the NASAMS user group.

In March 2023, Norway announced it would provide Ukraine with two complete NASAMS firing units in cooperation with the US, which would be in addition to two supplied by the US the previous November.

In November 2022, the US DoD confirmed that two NASAMS had been delivered to Ukraine.

