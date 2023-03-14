To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Norwegian NASAMS to join Ukraine's air defences

14th March 2023 - 15:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

Norwegian-supplied NASAMS launchers will bolster Ukraine's air defences. (Photo: Kongsberg)

Norway will supply two NASAMS air defence missile firing units, adding to two supplied by the US last autumn.

Norway has announced that it will provide Ukraine with two complete NASAMS firing units in cooperation with the US. 

Ukraine has a critical need to defend itself against Russian missile attacks, and Norway will assist, the country's Minister of Defence, Bjørn Arild Gram said.

The two NASAMS firing units supplied by Norway will be in addition to two supplied by the US in the autumn. 

Adding these firing units will significantly improve Ukraine’s ability to protect its cities and critical infrastructure from Russian missile attacks, a Norwegian MoD release stated.

Oslo will also train Ukrainian personnel in maintenance and operation of the system.

NASAMS was originally developed by Norway's Kongsberg and Raytheon to meet the requirements of the Royal Norwegian Air Force. 

It was the first application for the surface-launched AMRAAM, a derivative of Raytheon's AIM-120 air-to-air missile.

NASAMS is widely used by European armed forces, with operators including Finland, Hungary, Lithuania, the Netherlands and Spain.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us