Norwegian NASAMS to join Ukraine's air defences
Norway has announced that it will provide Ukraine with two complete NASAMS firing units in cooperation with the US.
Ukraine has a critical need to defend itself against Russian missile attacks, and Norway will assist, the country's Minister of Defence, Bjørn Arild Gram said.
The two NASAMS firing units supplied by Norway will be in addition to two supplied by the US in the autumn.
Adding these firing units will significantly improve Ukraine’s ability to protect its cities and critical infrastructure from Russian missile attacks, a Norwegian MoD release stated.
Oslo will also train Ukrainian personnel in maintenance and operation of the system.
NASAMS was originally developed by Norway's Kongsberg and Raytheon to meet the requirements of the Royal Norwegian Air Force.
It was the first application for the surface-launched AMRAAM, a derivative of Raytheon's AIM-120 air-to-air missile.
NASAMS is widely used by European armed forces, with operators including Finland, Hungary, Lithuania, the Netherlands and Spain.
More from Land Warfare
-
UK set to acquire Archer for interim artillery requirement
The British Army is set to take between six and eight BAE Systems Bofors Archer 155mm self-propelled artillery systems to cover a capability gap caused by donating AS90 howitzers to Ukraine.
-
Spectra to supply comms terminals for NATO rapid reaction corps HQ experimentation
Spectra Group has been contracted to supply its Troposcatter COMET terminals for the UK's Allied Rapid Reaction Corps HQ as part of an experimental C2 programme.
-
Elistair rolls out tethered drone for comms relay missions
The Elistair Orion HL is designed for use as a persistent relay solution to form part of a secured mobile network.
-
NATO countries seek joint acquisition of armoured engineer vehicles
Seven NATO members are interested in common procurement of equipment including armoured engineering and breaching vehicles, autonomous engineering systems and modular mission payloads.