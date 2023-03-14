Norwegian NASAMS to join Ukraine's air defences

Norway has announced that it will provide Ukraine with two complete NASAMS firing units in cooperation with the US.

Ukraine has a critical need to defend itself against Russian missile attacks, and Norway will assist, the country's Minister of Defence, Bjørn Arild Gram said.

The two NASAMS firing units supplied by Norway will be in addition to two supplied by the US in the autumn.

Adding these firing units will significantly improve Ukraine’s ability to protect its cities and critical infrastructure from Russian missile attacks, a Norwegian MoD release stated.

Oslo will also train Ukrainian personnel in maintenance and operation of the system.

NASAMS was originally developed by Norway's Kongsberg and Raytheon to meet the requirements of the Royal Norwegian Air Force.

It was the first application for the surface-launched AMRAAM, a derivative of Raytheon's AIM-120 air-to-air missile.

NASAMS is widely used by European armed forces, with operators including Finland, Hungary, Lithuania, the Netherlands and Spain.