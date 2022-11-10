To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

First NASAMs air defence systems reach Ukraine

10th November 2022 - 18:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

NASAMS, pictured, utilisation of the AMRAAM missile means international partners can draw on large weapons stocks to supply Ukraine. (Photo: Raytheon)

Kyiv's need for air defence systems has only grown with the introduction of Iranian-made Shahed-136 loitering munitions into the conflict by Russia.

Ukrainian air defences are being bolstered by initial National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) deliveries and a commitment from the UK to supply more anti-air missiles.

The US DoD has confirmed that two NASAMS have been delivered to Ukraine. The system fires the Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM).

On 7 November, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov tweeted about the arrival of the air defence systems saying they would 'significantly strengthen' the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Reznikov also confirmed the delivery of Aspide 2000 missile systems from Spain.

Since the beginning of the invasion earlier this year, bolstering Ukrainian air

