First NASAMs air defence systems reach Ukraine

Ukrainian air defences are being bolstered by initial National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) deliveries and a commitment from the UK to supply more anti-air missiles.

The US DoD has confirmed that two NASAMS have been delivered to Ukraine. The system fires the Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM).

On 7 November, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov tweeted about the arrival of the air defence systems saying they would 'significantly strengthen' the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Reznikov also confirmed the delivery of Aspide 2000 missile systems from Spain.

Since the beginning of the invasion earlier this year, bolstering Ukrainian air