US Missile Defense Agency’s budget could be cut by $2.6 billion over the next three years
Spending projections based on the Pentagon’s FY2025 budget proposal have shown that the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) could face a US$2.6 billion expenditure reduction from the next fiscal year through to FY2028. The cut could create capabilities gaps in US missile defence architecture over the coming years and place both US territory and its forces deployed worldwide in a risky position.
To cover MDA activities in FY2025, the Pentagon requested $10.4 billion, which was more than $400 million less the Agency’s FY2024 spending ($10.8 billion). The US Department of Defense (DoD) also projected that the agency’s expenditure would be $10.2 billion in FY2026, $10.5 billion
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Saab to manufacture Carl-Gustaf M4 near New Delhi as Swedish firm eyes Indian expansion
Saab has planned to build “a streamlined ownership structure” in India to accelerate its investment plans and developing capabilities in the country.
-
Japan orders THeMIS UGVs
Milrem’s Tracked Hybrid Modular Infantry System (THeMIS) is a modular, multimission, hybrid UGV. The current fifth-generation model incorporates knowledge gained during tests in the US, Europe and the Middle East, as well as during field-deployment in Mali in the French-led Operation Barkhane.
-
GDELS rolls out Piranha HMC
General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS) MOWAG has introduced the Piranha Heavy Mission Carrier (10x10), an enhanced version of its Piranha armoured vehicle series, featuring increased payload capacity and specialised configurations for diverse battlefield roles.
-
NATO orders more 155mm ammunition
The contract, in the triple-digit million euro range, includes high explosive extended range projectiles, modular charges, fuzes and primers.