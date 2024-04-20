To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • US Missile Defense Agency’s budget could be cut by $2.6 billion over the next three years

US Missile Defense Agency’s budget could be cut by $2.6 billion over the next three years

20th April 2024 - 07:54 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

The SM-3 Block IB interceptor effort will be terminated after FY2024. (Photo: US MDA)

The reduction would impact several acquisition and development programmes, creating capabilities gaps in US missile defence architecture.

Spending projections based on the Pentagon’s FY2025 budget proposal have shown that the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) could face a US$2.6 billion expenditure reduction from the next fiscal year through to FY2028. The cut could create capabilities gaps in US missile defence architecture over the coming years and place both US territory and its forces deployed worldwide in a risky position.

To cover MDA activities in FY2025, the Pentagon requested $10.4 billion, which was more than $400 million less the Agency’s FY2024 spending ($10.8 billion). The US Department of Defense (DoD) also projected that the agency’s expenditure would be $10.2 billion in FY2026, $10.5 billion

