First Czech CV90 MkIV rolled out as part of multi-billion-dollar programme

BAE Systems Hägglunds rolled out the first of 246 CV9030 MkIV infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) it is making for the Army of the Czech Republic (ACR) on 28 August.

The first 39 vehicles will be produced at BAE Systems facilities in Sweden and 207 will be built in the Czech Republic, with final deliveries expected in 2030 to replace the ACR’s ageing BVP-2s fleet.

The contract is worth SEK22 billion (US$2.2 billion) and has been designed to provide a new family of vehicles for Czech soldiers while providing local industry with a significant role in the programme to the value of 40% of the contract.

The platform is armed with the MkIV D-series turret, which includes an Active Protection System (APS) and anti-tank guided missile with a Northrop Grumman Mk44 Bushmaster II 30mm chain autocannon and advanced fire control systems.

Modular armour packages and active protection systems provide protection against kinetic and explosive threats. The system is designed to be adaptable to counter a wide range of ground and airborne threats and operational readiness in a range of environments.

The MkIV has a more powerful 1,000HP engine and an upgraded X300 heavy-duty transmission. It has a slightly higher weight of 38t to allow for increased payloads, though BAE claims that this does not affect the platforms mobility.

Local manufacture is considered key to the contract and in June 2025, Czech state-owned company VOP CZ announced that it was significantly expanding its facility in Nový Jičínhull to allow it to commence production of the CV90.

This facility will handle production, final assembly, and vehicle testing, fulfilling the requirement 40% of the manufacturing process be conducted in the Czech Republic. It also confirmed that local production was due to start in March 2026, with the first platforms being completed by September 2026.

Demand is increasing for CV90s

The local manufacture is likely to be important for the programme beyond just the attraction for the Czech Government as CV90 orders continue to roll in and other countries consider it as an option or increasing numbers.

More than 1800 have been ordered and 550 of these, including the Czech contract, are still being delivered, mostly to Denmark and Slovakia.

Slovakia is undergoing a radical refresh of its equipment, like many central and eastern European countries, and in 2022 signed a contract worth $1.4 billion for the purchase of 152 CV90 MkIV. A further 71 vehicles will be procured between 2027 and 2030 in the second phase of the programme and may yet look to the vehicle as option for a tank replacement.

Aside from these numbers, demand shows no sign of slackening. In June 2025, Estonia, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) to collaborate on the purchase of CV90s and agreed on common technical specifications and requirements for the new vehicles.

Norway Minister of Defence Tore O Sandvik said that in the first move under the agreement Norway will buy another 80 CV90s to add to the 164 vehicles the country’s army already operates.

These demands will push the production capability in Sweden to its limits and some of the pressure will be relieved by indigenous manufacture in the Czech Republic.

