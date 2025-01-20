Kongsberg Defence Australia to supply control stations to Poland under $12 million deal

Kongsberg Defence Australia has secured the first export order for its NSM CDS C2 consoles following a A$19 million (US$12 million) contract placed by Poland.

Supply chain mobilisation and preparations for the manufacture of these NSM CDS consoles will has begun with deliveries expected to begin next year for an undisclosed number of consoles.

Components and subsystems for the consoles will be manufactured by Australian companies REDARC Defence & Space, Eylex and QPE Advanced Machining.

The consoles will be assembled and tested by Kongsberg Defence Australia at its recently opened production and maintenance facility in Mawson Lakes, South Australia.

Poland, like several countries, has reached for the NSM CDS and NASAMS as a means of protecting coastal areas and providing air defence.

In October last year, Lithuania placed a contract valued at €193 million (US$212 million) Kongsberg to upgrade NASAMS it ordered in 2017 and provide additional systems to add to other NASAMS ordered in December 2023. Lithuania’s Ministry of Defence has previously purchased NASAMS missile launchers for donation to Ukraine.

In January last year, Norway placed a NOK1.4 billion (US$130 million) order for more NASAMS with deliveries expected in 2026–27 as part of an effort to replace systems donated to Ukraine. In April last year, Spain filed a notification of award for its NASAMS modernisation programme.

