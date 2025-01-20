Kongsberg Defence Australia to supply control stations to Poland under $12 million deal
Kongsberg Defence Australia has secured the first export order for its NSM CDS C2 consoles following a A$19 million (US$12 million) contract placed by Poland.
Supply chain mobilisation and preparations for the manufacture of these NSM CDS consoles will has begun with deliveries expected to begin next year for an undisclosed number of consoles.
Components and subsystems for the consoles will be manufactured by Australian companies REDARC Defence & Space, Eylex and QPE Advanced Machining.
The consoles will be assembled and tested by Kongsberg Defence Australia at its recently opened production and maintenance facility in Mawson Lakes, South Australia.
Poland, like several countries, has reached for the NSM CDS and NASAMS as a means of protecting coastal areas and providing air defence.
In October last year, Lithuania placed a contract valued at €193 million (US$212 million) Kongsberg to upgrade NASAMS it ordered in 2017 and provide additional systems to add to other NASAMS ordered in December 2023. Lithuania’s Ministry of Defence has previously purchased NASAMS missile launchers for donation to Ukraine.
In January last year, Norway placed a NOK1.4 billion (US$130 million) order for more NASAMS with deliveries expected in 2026–27 as part of an effort to replace systems donated to Ukraine. In April last year, Spain filed a notification of award for its NASAMS modernisation programme.
More from Land Warfare
-
First UK-made British Army Boxer rolled out
The first batch of 623 Boxer ordered were built in Germany with the majority of the work now done in West Midlands and North-East Wales.
-
Bidders for the British Army Land Mobility Programme stir as the process begins
The UK’s Land Mobility Programme (LMP) is seen as vital for both the British Army and local industry as it is worth billions-of-dollars for thousands of vehicles.
-
Germany places $342 million for Rheinmetall logistics trucks
The trucks are being ordered within a framework agreement concluded in July 2024 which covers the delivery of up to 6,500 trucks worth up to €3.5 billion (US$3.6 billion).
-
Operational Moog Reconfigurable Integrated-weapons Platform makes debut outside US
Moog’s Reconfigurable Integrated-weapons Platform (RIwP) is being displayed integrated onto a Supacat High Mobility Transporter (HMT) which in service with the British Army.