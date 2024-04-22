Spain fortifies air defences with more NASAMS

Spain has filed a notification of award for its National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) modernisation programme, aimed at increasing the existing capability and strengthening cooperation with Norway.

The €410 million (US$437 million) contract was said to be awarded next month and would see the modernisation of the existing air defence systems, as well as the procurement of additional NASAMS.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, Spain currently has four NASAMS units, of which an undisclosed number were said to be deployed in the Baltics as part of NATO’s Air Shielding Mission.

The NASAMS, previously known as the Norwegian Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System, was originally developed by Kongsberg and Raytheon to meet the requirements of the Royal Norwegian Air Force. It was the first application for the surface-launched AMRAAM, a derivative of Raytheon’s AIM-120 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile.

Ukraine had also been operating NASAMS in its war against Russia, with most of the donations provided by Norway. The system was considered one of the most critical equipment given to the invaded Eastern European nation.