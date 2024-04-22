Spain fortifies air defences with more NASAMS
Spain has filed a notification of award for its National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) modernisation programme, aimed at increasing the existing capability and strengthening cooperation with Norway.
The €410 million (US$437 million) contract was said to be awarded next month and would see the modernisation of the existing air defence systems, as well as the procurement of additional NASAMS.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, Spain currently has four NASAMS units, of which an undisclosed number were said to be deployed in the Baltics as part of NATO’s Air Shielding Mission.
The NASAMS, previously known as the Norwegian Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System, was originally developed by Kongsberg and Raytheon to meet the requirements of the Royal Norwegian Air Force. It was the first application for the surface-launched AMRAAM, a derivative of Raytheon’s AIM-120 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile.
Ukraine had also been operating NASAMS in its war against Russia, with most of the donations provided by Norway. The system was considered one of the most critical equipment given to the invaded Eastern European nation.
More from Air Warfare
-
Nigeria confirms M-346 advanced trainer deliveries for this year
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) will enhance its fleet with the imminent delivery of six Leonardo-built M-346 advanced trainer and light attack aircraft by the end of 2024.
-
Doodle Labs expands use of its radios on UAV systems
Mesh Rider is a SWaP (Size, Weight and Power) optimised mesh radio designed for uncrewed systems and supports six frequency bands in a single transceiver and AES-256 encryption. It was developed in cooperation with the US Defense Innovation Unit.
-
UK finalises Airbus H145 helicopter order while NMH programme timeline continues to slip
The UK signed a $150 million contract for six Airbus H145 helicopters to enhance military operations in Brunei and Cyprus, replacing aging Puma HC2s. At the same time, questions remain over the fate of the New Medium Helicopter programme amidst uncertainties surrounding procurement plans and delivery timelines.
-
NATO’s E-3A fleet more important than ever, says force commander
NATO’s E-3A fleet will have been in service for more than half a century by the time of their expected retirement but a boost to the capability and conflict elsewhere have highlighted their importance.
-
New Turkish Kemankes loitering munition begins testing
The Kemankes 2 was said to be designed to conduct deep-strike missions on high-priority targets.