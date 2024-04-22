To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Spain fortifies air defences with more NASAMS

22nd April 2024 - 12:25 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

Spain currently has four NASAMS units, of which some have been deployed in the Baltics. (Photo: Kongsberg)

Spain began the advancement of its air defence capabilities with the initiation of the NASAMS modernisation programme.

Spain has filed a notification of award for its National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) modernisation programme, aimed at increasing the existing capability and strengthening cooperation with Norway.

The €410 million (US$437 million) contract was said to be awarded next month and would see the modernisation of the existing air defence systems, as well as the procurement of additional NASAMS.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, Spain currently has four NASAMS units, of which an undisclosed number were said to be deployed in the Baltics as part of NATO’s Air Shielding Mission.

The NASAMS, previously known as the Norwegian Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System, was originally developed by Kongsberg and Raytheon to meet the requirements of the Royal Norwegian Air Force. It was the first application for the surface-launched AMRAAM, a derivative of Raytheon’s AIM-120 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile.

Ukraine had also been operating NASAMS in its war against Russia, with most of the donations provided by Norway. The system was considered one of the most critical equipment given to the invaded Eastern European nation.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us