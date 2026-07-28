From the seas to the web: the changing shape of UK defence in Southeast Asia
Britain’s military relationship with Southeast Asia stretches back decades, from Singapore’s role as a key Royal Navy (RN) base during the colonial era to its continued participation in the Five Power Defence Arrangements (FPDA). As conflicts in Europe and the Middle East reshape global security priorities, London increasingly views Southeast Asia as strategically important to protecting international trade, strengthening regional resilience and expanding defence partnerships.
That growing importance is reflected in the creation of the post of British Defence Staff (Southeast Asia), established in 2023 and held by Brigadier Eddie Maskell-Pedersen, who also serves as defence adviser at the British
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