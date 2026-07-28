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From the seas to the web: the changing shape of UK defence in Southeast Asia

28th July 2026 - 08:22 GMT | by Chen Chuanren in Singapore

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HMS Prince of Wales arriving into Singapore in 2025. (Photo: British High Commission)

As his final engagement before leaving his post as the head of the British defence staff for Southeast Asia and defence adviser to Singapore, Brigadier Eddie Maskell-Pedersen spoke with Shephard about maritime security, cyber cooperation and long-term partnerships.

Britain’s military relationship with Southeast Asia stretches back decades, from Singapore’s role as a key Royal Navy (RN) base during the colonial era to its continued participation in the Five Power Defence Arrangements (FPDA). As conflicts in Europe and the Middle East reshape global security priorities, London increasingly views Southeast Asia as strategically important to protecting international trade, strengthening regional resilience and expanding defence partnerships.

That growing importance is reflected in the creation of the post of British Defence Staff (Southeast Asia), established in 2023 and held by Brigadier Eddie Maskell-Pedersen, who also serves as defence adviser at the British

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Chen Chuanren

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Chen Chuanren

Chen Chuanren is Shephard’s Singapore correspondent, primarily covering land and sea systems. He served in …

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