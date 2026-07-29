FIA 2026: Bell highlights MOSA-driven growth path for MV-75 Cheyenne
At the Farnborough International Airshow 2026, Bell Flight, a Textron company, set out further detail on the MV-75 Cheyenne tiltrotor selected for the US Army’s Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) programme.
Officially named in April 2026, the aircraft can fly twice as fast and twice as far as the medium-lift helicopters it will eventually replace, according to the US Army, principally the Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk.
In an interview with Shephard, Ryan Ehinger, senior VP and director for the programme, described where the programme stood – and, perhaps more usefully for suppliers and allies watching the tiltrotor market, where the
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Country-focused updates
-
Italian Army advances plans for 155m wheeled artillery fleet
With a requirement for 60 systems, the Italian Army is preparing to complement its tracked artillery with a modern wheeled solution based on domestic industry.
-
From the seas to the web: the changing shape of UK defence in Southeast Asia
As his final engagement before leaving his post as the head of the British defence staff for Southeast Asia and defence adviser to Singapore, Brigadier Eddie Maskell-Pedersen spoke with Shephard about maritime security, cyber cooperation and long-term partnerships.
-
Australia’s SM-2 land trial could reshape ADF medium-range air defence plans
The first ground launch of the SM-2 could offer Canberra a path to expand its missile defence capability by adapting systems already fielded across the ADF.
-
US Marine Corps aims to make drones as commonplace as rifles on the battlefield
The USMC is transforming drones into standard equipment through major funding increases, standardised training, new doctrine and rapid battlefield adaptation, with nearly $820 million requested for UAS programmes in FY2027.
-
FIA 2026: Tekever targets British Army’s Project Nyx with hydraulic-powered AR6 drone
As Tekever positions its newly revealed UK-sovereign, autonomous heavy-lift drone family for the British Army's Project Nyx, the company is also eyeing an international future for the capability.