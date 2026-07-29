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FIA 2026: Bell highlights MOSA-driven growth path for MV-75 Cheyenne

29th July 2026 - 12:05 GMT | by Harry McNeil in Farnborough, UK

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A rendering of Bell’s MV-75 Cheyenne tiltrotor, the US Army’s Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft. (Photo: Bell)

Bell Flight’s modular open-systems approach for the US Army’s MV-75 Cheyenne could open doors for international allies and suppliers once locked out by closed rotorcraft architectures.

At the Farnborough International Airshow 2026, Bell Flight, a Textron company, set out further detail on the MV-75 Cheyenne tiltrotor selected for the US Army’s Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) programme.

Officially named in April 2026, the aircraft can fly twice as fast and twice as far as the medium-lift helicopters it will eventually replace, according to the US Army, principally the Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk.

In an interview with Shephard, Ryan Ehinger, senior VP and director for the programme, described where the programme stood – and, perhaps more usefully for suppliers and allies watching the tiltrotor market, where the

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Harry McNeil

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Harry McNeil

Harry McNeil is Shephard's Naval Reporter. Before joining, he spent almost two years as an …

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