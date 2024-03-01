Israeli adopts advanced AI in Merkava 4 MBTs as Gaza war rages on

The first Israeli-made and upgraded Merkava 4 Main Battle Tanks (MBTs) have been delivered to the Armored Corps of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and have been participating in the country’s war in Gaza.

The new version, the fifth-generation MBT, has been dubbed “Barak” (Lightning). Defence sources in Israel said that the new version had been equipped with an upgraded APS system and a commander helmet that prioritised pertinent information acquired by the tank’s sensors, as well as other data in the battle zone.

The new version of the MBT features a system which automatically fires on targets that pose an immediate threat to the tank. The system has been supported by an advanced AI capability.

The tank’s crew has the ability to concentrate on what the Israeli military would deem “important” targets while sharing information with other tanks, ground troops and aerial forces thanks to an upgraded primary computer.

The “Iron Vision” commander helmet has the capability to offer 360-degree views, according the sources, as well as the previously mentioned combat data from the tanks’ own sensors and other equipment.

The sources added that the system had the ability to locate and destroy time-sensitive targets with small footprints through quick acquisition and effective engagement of targets. They noted that the capability had been used in the current war in Gaza where one of the more serious threats to Israeli forces have been Hamas fighters armed with anti-tank rockets that appear from shafts along the tunnels of the so-called ‘Gaza metro’ – a web of approximately 400km of subterranean tunnels built under Gaza.

In an exclusive interview with Shephard, Brigadier. Gen (Res.) Guy Hasson, former commander of the IDF’s Armored Corps, claimed that the use of the upgraded version of the Merkava represented a dramatic change in the concept of using MBTs in war.

“The tanks gather data from many sensors and the challenge is to prioritize the most relevant [information],” Hasson remarked. “This is a challenge that is being dealt with as the fighting continues.”

The senior officer described the upgraded version of the Merkava as being “a data hub” that supplied relevant data to other fighting platforms directly without the need to channel the information through a command centre.

“This capability is based on the communication system that is part of the IDF’s very advanced data network serving all arms of the IDF,” Hasson added.

The Iron Vision commander helmet can offer soldiers 360-degree views. (Photo: Elbit Systems)

The IDF, working with Israeli defence companies, has been developing systems that will attempt to protect the Merkava 4 MBT from anti-tank rockets and warheads dropped from drones.

The interim solution has been called the “cope cage”, which had so far proven to be effective to a point, but more advanced protection systems have been evaluated.

Hasson said that while the cages “do the job”, Israeli companies have been working in parallel on developing advanced systems that would protect the tanks from new potential overhead threats such as those posed by Iran which has been attempting to develop advanced drones capable of attacking the upper section of an MBT with larger warheads.

According to industry sources, the solution would be based on technologies that will detect the armed drone and force it to hit the ground off target.

Israeli sources said that as the upgraded Merkava continued its integration into service, additional upgrades were being evaluated. Among them were equipping the tank with two unmanned systems – including multi-rotor drones that enable the tank commander to see ‘beyond the hill’ – and loitering weapon systems which will add to the firepower of the tanks, especially in densely populated urban areas.