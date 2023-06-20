To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Rafael ready to counter Iran’s hypersonic threats, says company at Paris Air Show

20th June 2023 - 08:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in Paris

Rafael is looking to build a system that can defeat threats between altitudes of 25km and 80km. (Photo: Rafael Advanced Defense Systems)

Planning of flight tests and interception trials for the Sky Sonic counter-hypersonic missile system are under way, while Rafael hopes to start full-scale development in the coming months.

Rafael has officially unveiled the latest member of its air defence system family, a hypersonic interceptor called Sky Sonic, at Paris Air Show 2023. The Israeli company is confident it will be able to defeat any future hypersonic missiles, company representatives told reporters in the French capital on 19 June.

During the missile's unveiling ceremony, CEO of Rafael Yoav Har Even said that his company ‘will continue to work to defend Israel, to develop the best systems for the security of Israel', adding that he is confident that ‘in three years we’ll have the best and the first solution against

Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

