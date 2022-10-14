To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Indian Army relaunches antiaircraft gun tender

14th October 2022 - 21:10 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

Today the Indian Army still relies on old technology such as this ZU-23-2B antiaircraft gun that fires 23mm-calibre rounds. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

It is back to the drawing board for the Indian Army, as it restarts its tender process for air defence guns.

In a move typical of India's labyrinthine bureaucracy, the Indian Army on 7 October reissued an RfP for 220 much-needed antiaircraft guns, plus an associated 141,576 rounds of ammunition.

This ‘Buy and Make (Indian)’ procurement follows an initial RfP published in October 2021, which endured eight successive deadline extensions for domestic vendors.

That effort was unceremoniously cancelled when the MoD stated on 6 July that it was retracting the RfP, without further explanation.

Some Indian media reported that the original RfP was altered to allow an Indian public sector company to finalise a JV with Rheinmetall. In 2020, Rheinmetall offered its Skyshield

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us