Indian Army relaunches antiaircraft gun tender

In a move typical of India's labyrinthine bureaucracy, the Indian Army on 7 October reissued an RfP for 220 much-needed antiaircraft guns, plus an associated 141,576 rounds of ammunition.

This ‘Buy and Make (Indian)’ procurement follows an initial RfP published in October 2021, which endured eight successive deadline extensions for domestic vendors.

That effort was unceremoniously cancelled when the MoD stated on 6 July that it was retracting the RfP, without further explanation.

Some Indian media reported that the original RfP was altered to allow an Indian public sector company to finalise a JV with Rheinmetall. In 2020, Rheinmetall offered its Skyshield