India launches bid for towed antiaircraft guns

Late last year, the Indian MoD issued an RfP for 220 antiaircraft guns, plus an associated 141,576 rounds of ammunition.

The end user is defined as the ‘Indian Armed Forces,’ though the tender document said the guns will replace in-service air defence guns currently held by the Indian Army, i.e. a geriatric inventory of towed Bofors L/70 and ZU-23-2B weapons.

These are mostly used on military installations and in border areas as the last line of defence against marauding aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles and UAVs.

‘The air defence gun will be employed for providing terminal/close-in air defence to critical assets …