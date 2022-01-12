India launches bid for towed antiaircraft guns

MTL Advanced steels itself for UK Boxer contract
MTL Advanced has been selected by WFEL to join the Artec-led team which will deliver the UK’s Boxer armoured vehicles.
Late last year, the Indian MoD issued an RfP for 220 antiaircraft guns, plus an associated 141,576 rounds of ammunition.
The end user is defined as the ‘Indian Armed Forces,’ though the tender document said the guns will replace in-service air defence guns currently held by the Indian Army, i.e. a geriatric inventory of towed Bofors L/70 and ZU-23-2B weapons.
These are mostly used on military installations and in border areas as the last line of defence against marauding aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles and UAVs.
‘The air defence gun will be employed for providing terminal/close-in air defence to critical assets …
The Protected Evacuation Vehicle (PEV) will equip all three logistics battalions of the Belgium Army and will provide safe and swift recovery of ground platforms in zones of operations and conflict abroad.
Canberra has given a green light for the Australian Army to get new armour and combat engineer vehicles.
The Lithuanian MND has announced the delivery of ten four-wheel BRP Can-Am Outlander all-terrain vehicles to the National Defence Volunteer Force.
A new contract model in Norway supports the continuous modernisation of the CV90 fleet, says BAE Systems Hägglunds.
Almost half of the 98 vehicles ordered in late 2020 for Bulgarian SOF have arrived in the country.