To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

India launches bid for towed antiaircraft guns

12th January 2022 - 01:43 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

Today the Indian Army still relies on old technology such as Bofors L/70 40mm antiaircraft guns. (Gordon Arthur)

India has a large inventory of old-fashioned antiaircraft cannons, but there could finally be light at the end of the barrel with a newly issued RfP.

Late last year, the Indian MoD issued an RfP for 220 antiaircraft guns, plus an associated 141,576 rounds of ammunition.

The end user is defined as the ‘Indian Armed Forces,’ though the tender document said the guns will replace in-service air defence guns currently held by the Indian Army, i.e. a geriatric inventory of towed Bofors L/70 and ZU-23-2B weapons.

These are mostly used on military installations and in border areas as the last line of defence against marauding aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles and UAVs.

‘The air defence gun will be employed for providing terminal/close-in air defence to critical assets …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users