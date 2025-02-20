IDEX 2025: Sichuan Jinji unveils new ZJ01 all-terrain vehicle
One such company, Sichuan Jinji Special Equipment Technology Co Ltd, has developed the ZJ01 all-terrain vehicle (ATV), which is already in service with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), according to the company.
In many respects, the vehicle is similar to the BAE Systems Hagglunds BvS 10 articulated ATV, which is being deployed by an increasing number of customers for a range of supplications beyond just troop transport.
The ZJ01 has a typical gross vehicle weight (GVW) of 17 tonnes, including a 5.5 tonnes payload. When configured as a troop carrier, it accommodates four crew members in the front module, including the driver, and up to ten personnel in the rear.
The vehicle is powered by a 242kW diesel coupled to a fully automatic transmission with six forward and one reverse gears. It has a quoted maximum road speed of 65km/h and a range of up to 550km.
Like other articulated ATVs, the ZJ10 is fully amphibious with little preparation, using its tracks for propulsion at speeds of up to 5km/h in water. A self-recovery winch is fitted, providing a pull force of 8,000kg.
While illustrations show the ZJ10 unarmed, it would be possible to mount a protected weapon station (PWS) or a remote weapon station (RWS) on the front armed with a 7.62mm or 12.7mm machine gun (MG). The rear units could also be used for many other applications such as a mortar or air surveillance radars.
Ballistic protection is claimed to be 7.62 mm small arms fire, though adding higher levels of protection would reduce payload capacity.
There are also civilian models of the ZJ10 such as a firefighting vehicle called the Monitor Lizard and rescue vehicle.
In addition, the company has developed at least two tracked all-terrain unmanned vehicles called Scorpion WR51 and Fire Ant WR51.
