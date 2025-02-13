IDEX 2025: GM presents Next Generation Tactical Vehicle as testing drives changes

GM Defense has brought its latest Next Gen 4x4 to the UAE for its its first showing outside the US at IDEX 2025.

The vehicle, which will be on display at the Abu Dhabi exhibition from 17–21 February, has been developed using internal research and development funding to meet potential future US Army requirements. It has attracted so much interest from the force that three additional vehicles were rapidly built.

Two of these vehicles have remained in Germany where they took part in the US-European exercise Combined Resolve which featured 17 countries and saw 4,000 troops taking part.

GM Defense president Stephen duMont said: “We were