IDEX 2025: Does this up-armoured T-90 tank mean Russia has learnt Ukraine war lessons?
UralVagonZavod is prime contractor for the T-90 series, with this latest version shown at IDEX 2025 being designated the T-90MS.
Externally, the most obvious addition is a frame mounted on top of the turret which is fitted with woven mesh screens designed to help neutralise top-attack weapons while still allowing situational awareness for the crew.
Explosive-reactive armour (ERA) is fitted to the top of the turret and along the hull sides, front and rear, to provide protection against weapons fitted with a high-explosive anti-tank (HEAT) warhead.
In addition to ERA, hanging chain type devices are hung on some parts of the turret, similar to those fitted to the Israeli Merkava MBT in the past. Spall liners are installed internally for crew survivability.
The main armament is still a 125mm smoothbore gun that can also fire laser-guided projectiles, with a 7.62mm co-axial machine gun (MG), while mounted on the roof is a remote weapon station armed with a 12.7mm MG.
Commander and gunner each have stabilised day/night channels plus a laser channel for the latter to guide the 125mm missile. Both also have an automatic target tracker (ATT).
This additional protection has increased the weight of the T-90MS to around 48 tonnes but as it is fitted with a 1,130hp turbocharged diesel engine the power-to-weight ratio is maintained.
There are a number of options for the T-90MS including an automatic transmission to reduce driver fatigue and a diesel auxiliary power unit to run main subsystems when the main engine is switched off to save power.
Russia has generally struggled to produce enough MBTs for its own needs since 2022 and has effectively suspended exports. This version may have more relevance as an upgrade package for existing operators.
