Improved T-90M shown in detail in Donetsk

13th February 2024 - 16:57 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

T-90M shown with improved protection such as new ERA. (Photo: Russian MoD via vk.com)

The T-90M was publicly revealed in 2017 and entered service in the Russian Army in 2020. Its export version, T-90MS, has been ordered by India and Egypt.

Footage of the latest generation Russian T-90M main battle tanks in Ukraine has emerged on Russia’s VK social media platform showing the vehicles with improved Explosive Reactive Armour and other systems designed to defeat conventional improvised attack.

According to a description attached to the footage the tank was deployed with the Yug combat group in the Donetsk region.

Manufactured by UralVagonZavod, the T-90M and the T-90MS are improved variants of the T-90 main battle tank featuring an enhanced ERA array, a newer 125mm gun, a better 1,130hp engine and an upgraded communications and sensors suite.

The vehicle in the footage

