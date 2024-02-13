Improved T-90M shown in detail in Donetsk
Footage of the latest generation Russian T-90M main battle tanks in Ukraine has emerged on Russia’s VK social media platform showing the vehicles with improved Explosive Reactive Armour and other systems designed to defeat conventional improvised attack.
According to a description attached to the footage the tank was deployed with the Yug combat group in the Donetsk region.
Manufactured by UralVagonZavod, the T-90M and the T-90MS are improved variants of the T-90 main battle tank featuring an enhanced ERA array, a newer 125mm gun, a better 1,130hp engine and an upgraded communications and sensors suite.
The vehicle in the footage
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
New Rheinmetall factory to produce 200,000 artillery shells annually
Rheinmetall has received orders worth hundreds-of-millions of Euro to supply Ukrainian forces with artillery shells and replenish depleted national stocks of munitions.
-
How the US Army is getting ready to succeed in contested logistics scenarios
The service taken several measures including reassessing its doctrine and the position of its stockpiles worldwide, as well as investing in new capacities.
-
World Defense Show 2024: Advanced Protection Systems unveils new CUAS jamming system
Advanced Protection Systems (APS) has history in the radar and CUAS areas with systems in service in Ukraine. It has a family of SKYctrl systems ranging from a comprehensive system to lightweight portable, mobile, containerised and Skid which includes a hard-kill gun.
-
Norway to provide more NASAMs to Ukraine
If approved by the Norwegian Parliament, a proposal to supply additional National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) units to Ukraine would represent Norway’s fourth such donation of the systems.
-
US Army is close to producing 80,000 155mm shells per month
Investments in its Organic Industrial Base have enabled the service to surge the manufacturing of artillery ammunition.