IDEX 2025: Allen-Vanguard releases new radio-frequency core to defeat threats

14th February 2025 - 09:15 GMT | by Shephard News Team in Abu Dhabi

The core will underpin the company’s next-generation family of multi-function Cyber Electromagnetic Activities platforms. (Image: Allen-Vanguard)

The new core comprises a customisable product-specific application interface card, which means users can detect, protect and defeat a wider range of threats.

Allen-Vanguard is launching its next-generation Radio Frequency (RF) multi-function Cyber Electromagnetic Activities (CEMA) anti-drone and anti-improvised explosive device technology at IDEX 2025.

The company said the technology enables direct RF sampling, without the use of tuners, across the entire RF spectrum used by uncrewed aerial systems and radio controlled improvised explosive devices.

The CEMA platform is designed to provide the necessary flexibility and adaptability for front-line troops to quickly and dominate the CEMA space.

The new platform comprises an RF System on Module and a customisable product-specific application interface card which means users can detect, protect and defeat a wider range of threats from each system.

The company stated that the “capability leverages the very latest in analogue signal processing technology.

“It is the culmination of significant strategic investment and massive engineering development that the company has placed in its future programme of systems.”

Bobby Strawbridge, president of Allen-Vanguard, said: “Not only is it exciting from an engineering perspective and enables the Electronic Warfare (EW) capabilities that our customers demand, but it also should be of interest to [other companies] in the EW sector.

“This card delivers best of breed metrics in a small, customisable footprint at a fraction of the price of standardised formats.”

Shephard News Team

Author

Shephard News Team

