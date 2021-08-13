IDEF 2021: Turkish Armoured Vehicle Procurement (Defence Insight analysis)

Turkey not only aims to modernise in-service armoured vehicles but it also has grand ambitions to develop new wheeled and tracked platforms. (Photo: Turkish Land Forces)

The growing domestic industrial base in Turkey is capable of delivering several armoured vehicle programmes — but stumbling blocks remain, especially with the difficult Altay MBT programme.

The Turkish Armed Forces are in the midst of a wholesale modernisation of their fleet of armoured fighting vehicles. Though this project will involve several upgrade programmes to modernise platforms currently in service, it is also forecast to lead to the investment of $5.9 billion into the procurement of new armoured vehicles between 2021 and 2029, provided that its more demanding programmes are able to get off the ground.

These needs are expected to be met by a burgeoning Turkish defence industry, which will see vehicles designed and produced domestically replace older vehicles originally procured from foreign vendors.

Turkish industrial capabilities are evident from the range of programmes sustaining spending in the early 2020s. Spanning everything from 4x4 mine-protected vehicles such as BMC’s Vuran to the specialised ZAHA tracked amphibious vehicle under development by FNSS, these programmes show how most Turkish requirements can now be fulfilled by Turkish companies.

In particular, the Weapon Carrier Vehicle (STA) programme has already seen FNSS deliver 94 tracked Kaplan-10s and 19 Pars 4x4s equipped with ATGM launchers to Turkish Land Forces Command (TLFC). An announcement from the Turkish Presidency of Defence Industries (SSB) procurement agency in April 2021 suggested that the number of vehicles ordered has been increased by 60 Pars 4x4s and 24 Kaplan-10s.

As a result, $385 million is forecast to be spent on this programme between 2021 and 2022.

FNSS has also received a contract to supply 100 of its Pars III platforms in both 6x6 and 8x8 variants to the TLFC and Gendarmerie. These orders are expected to account for $215 million of spending in 2022.

However, while the Turkish defence industry can furnish an increasingly wide range of products, key stumbling blocks have yet to be surmounted and the country has not been able to completely shake off its dependency on overseas suppliers.

Perhaps the greatest of these obstacles is successfully making the transition to the production of the flagship Altay MBT.

The significance of the Altay programme can be appreciated by its driving influence on the trajectory of Turkish investment into new armoured vehicle programmes. Based on an analysis of known Turkish armoured vehicle programmes, spending is predicted to rise from $536 million in 2021 to $915 million by 2029. 75% of this spending is projected to go towards procurement of the Altay.

Yet due to delays as BMC (the company awarded the $3.97 billion production contract for the first batch of 250 Altays in November 2018) proved unable to secure critical components from foreign governments who have blocked export licences to Turkey, the Altay programme is responsible for a much smaller portion of Turkish expenditure between 2021 and 2023 than originally anticipated.

While it has been reported that Turkey has negotiated an agreement with South Korea to acquire a replacement powerpack, South Korea’s own issues with incorporating its powerpack into the K2 MBT indicate that this may not be a straightforward process. With Turkey’s own 1,500hp engine developed under the BATU project not anticipated to be ready until 2024 at the earliest, the Altay faces a real risk of further delays.

Some of the slack could be picked up by the New Generation Light Armoured Vehicles programme. Split into two major components, it will reportedly lead to the procurement of 2,962 vehicles in 52 different variants, comprised of 1,162 6x6 and 8x8 wheeled vehicles and 1,800 tracked vehicles. Forecast to be worth $9.2 billion in procurement alone, this programme could offer major opportunities for Turkish primes with Otokar and FNSS seemingly well placed to secure contracts using their portfolios of tracked and wheeled armoured vehicles.

These ambitious programmes highlight the capabilities of the Turkish defence industry, but they also point to some of its remaining shortcomings. Whereas the country has proven that it can successfully source light wheeled and tracked armoured vehicles from its defence industrial base, it is struggling to achieve the same results in its more ambitious and technically complex Altay programme.

Should Turkey fail to surmount this final obstacle, investment into the procurement of new armoured vehicles could fail to take off in the mid-2020s and the country may find itself forced to consider alternative solutions to its requirement for a new MBT.

Video by Noemi Distefano

