IDEF 2021: New variant of FNSS UGV shows evolved capabilities

Shadow Rider's turret was specially design for the platform and is armed with a 25mm cannon. (Photo: author)

FNSS is internally funding the multirole M113-based armed UGV and has developed an autonomy kit for driving while maintaining a human in the loop for weapons firing.

At IDEF 2021, FNSS unveiled an improved version of its baseline Golge Suvari (Shadow Rider) UGV. The original model was displayed during the previous iteration of IDEF.

The new Shadow Rider Combat is fitted with a 25mm turret and features autonomous driving capabilities.

According to FNSS's unmanned systems programme manager, Shadow Rider is the first and only heavy-class autonomous UGV. 'The vehicle's development process is ongoing. The vehicle's remote-controlled unmanned turret was designed particularly for the Shadow Rider,' he told Shephard.

He stated that FNSS constructed the prototype with its own resources, and that there is currently no agreement. 'We're looking forward to the SSB's [Presidency of Defence Industries] request for proposals,' he added. The SSB signed a contract last year with Aselsan for armed UGVs. while Oguzkagan has displayed smaller combat UGVs at IDEF in the past.

The FNSS-developed autonomy kit installed in the Shadow Rider series supports patrol, follow-the-leader and return-to-base driving modes, as well many security safeguards. The autonomy kit uses an open architecture to allow for rapid technological development. Show Rider Combat will not have an autonomous firing capability; a human weapons operator will always be in the loop and the firing decision will be given by the dismount.

Shadow Rider has a broad mission profile that includes direct fire support, reconnaissance, surveillance, communications relay, tactical decoy and logistic support. The design concept is based on the proven M113 APC platform. It is powered by a diesel engine and has a range of more than 450km. Shadow Rider can reach speeds of over 50km/h on asphalt roads, climb 60% gradients and 30% side slopes, overcome 60cm vertical barriers and traverse 160cm-wide ditches. The payload capacity is 4,500kg and the UGV can be optionally manned for driving.