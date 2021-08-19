IDEF 2021: FNSS showcases amphibious assault vehicle

FNSS is set to deliver 27 Marine Assault Vehicles to the Turkish Naval Forces by 2022.

The MAV is one of a number of FNSS vehicles on display at IDEF. The fleet will be used to transport troops from the amphibious assault ship TCG Anadolu to the shore and inland.

Of the 27 MAVs on order, 23 are personnel carriers, two are C2 vehicles and two are rescue variants. FNSS states that engineering development activities have been completed and the qualification phase has begun. The first vehicle will be delivered in 2021 after completing the qualification tests.

The troop carrier and the C2 versions are armed with the FNSS-designed CAKA remote-controlled turret (RCT), housing a 40mm grenade launcher and a 12.7mm machine gun. CAKA has been developed to supply firepower for the MAV, with its ability to carry a substantial load of ready-to-fire rounds; it is also ballistic protected. CAKA has been marinised with corrosion resistance and sealing so it can be used safely in all weather and sea conditions.

The troop carrier has three crew (driver, gunner and commander). The driver sits on the left side of the vehicle, with the commander’s seat located directly behind him and the gunner on the right. The engine block is between the gunner and the rest of the crew, with the troop section seating 18.

The C2 version seats two crew and ten passengers, while the recovery variant carries two crew and six dismounts.

The MAV can travel at up to 7kt in the water using two water jets, located on each side. It can operate in up to Sea State 4. On land the top speed is 70km/h.

The platform offers STANAG 4569-level ballistic and mine protection and is designed to be self-righting, preventing it from capsizing in rough weather.

Production of the vehicles is continuing, and all will be delivered by 2022.