Land Warfare

IDEF 2021: FNSS hails Kaplan MT progress

18th August 2021 - 13:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Kaplan Medium Tank. (Photo: FNSS)

FNSS displays production version of Kaplan Medium Tank for Indonesia, where it is known as Harimau.

FNSS exhibited a serial production version of its Kaplan Medium Tank (MT) at the IDEF defence exhibition in Istanbul on 17-20 August, claiming that the ‘design perfection process… is completed’ for the Indonesian Army as the launch customer.

The Kaplan MT as showcased at IDEF features a number of differences from the original prototype, including a redesigned front end and a relocated driver position.

Under the terms of a contract with FNSS, Indonesian manufacturer PT Pindad is producing most of the tanks (known as Harimau in Indonesian service) under licence.

Indonesia expects to receive a first batch of 18 Kaplan MTs by the end of 2021. A total of 52 more will be procured in 2022, followed by 19 in 2023 and 17 in 2024.

Kaplan MT is the first Turkish-designed medium tank to be export, and the first deliverable from defence industry cooperation agreements between Indonesia and Turkey.

 

