IDEF 2021: FNSS hails Kaplan MT progress

IDEF 2021: Otokar unveils diesel-powered Akrep II
Diesel version of Akrep II reportedly developed for export customer.
FNSS exhibited a serial production version of its Kaplan Medium Tank (MT) at the IDEF defence exhibition in Istanbul on 17-20 August, claiming that the ‘design perfection process… is completed’ for the Indonesian Army as the launch customer.
The Kaplan MT as showcased at IDEF features a number of differences from the original prototype, including a redesigned front end and a relocated driver position.
Under the terms of a contract with FNSS, Indonesian manufacturer PT Pindad is producing most of the tanks (known as Harimau in Indonesian service) under licence.
Indonesia expects to receive a first batch of 18 Kaplan MTs by the end of 2021. A total of 52 more will be procured in 2022, followed by 19 in 2023 and 17 in 2024.
Kaplan MT is the first Turkish-designed medium tank to be export, and the first deliverable from defence industry cooperation agreements between Indonesia and Turkey.
Ares Shipyard CEO says that the first Ulaq USV should be delivered by the end of 2021, and a foreign customer is interested in the anti-submarine warfare variant.
Turkish UAV is the first in its class to be fully controllable via satellite, manufacturer UAVERA claims.
RfP from Turkish defence procurement agency suggests naval requirements beyond existing unmanned surface platforms.
Following the use of Havelsan's Sniper Simulator by Turkish SOF, the company is now showing the latest iteration at IDEF.
Quantum3D is now making available simulator flight training on a number of fixed- and rotary-wing simulators through its parent company, Havelsan.