IDEF 2021: FNSS to exhibit Pars IV 6x6 vehicle

At IDEF 2021, Turkish manufacturer FNSS is exhibiting its Pars Iv 6x6 Special Operation vehicle aimed at the Turkish Special Forces.

FNSS is placing emphasis at IDEF 2021 on its PARS IV 6x6 S-Ops vehicle, which was first unveiled in July 2020 and is part of the wider Pars IV family that also includes 4x4 and 8x8 capabilities.

By combining the features of an MRAP vehicle and a wheeled armoured combat vehicle, the SOF platform is designed to ensure the operational and tactical requirements of Turkish forces are met.

Douglas Jackson, assistant general manager at FNSS, said: 'It [has] got some of the features that you would expect to see in an unmarked vehicle for protection levels, but it's got the tactical mobility of the wheeled armoured vehicle still there.'

Jackson added: 'It's quite an interesting vehicle in terms of the way it's configured. There's two remote-controlled weapon stations on the vehicle, and quite an extensive suite of communication systems and sensor units to help a special operations unit when they're in the field.’

In addition, FNSS notes that the vehicle is designed to engage multiple targets simultaneously. PARS IV 6x6 S-Ops is also fitted with high levels of ballistic, mine and IED protection weapon systems, a new-generation electronic infrastructure.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that a small batch of 12 vehicles is due to be delivered to Turkish SOF by the end of 2021, adding that the vehicle has a high degree of export potential.

Video by Noemi Distefano