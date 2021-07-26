Howling success for Coyote reusable non-kinetic effector

Raytheon Missiles & Defense expects to conduct more trials of its Coyote Block 3 non-kinetic effector this year following a successful test in December 2020 (a development announced on 21 July 2021), and the company hopes to reach production soon for its Coyote Block 2 launch system.

The Coyote Block 3 effector is a substantial change from the Coyote Block 2 kinetic effector; the latter more closely resembles a rocket, whereas the former looks more like the original Coyote UAV on which Coyote Block 1 was based.

Coyote Block 3 is interoperable with the Fixed-Site Low, Slow Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Integrated Defense System (FS-LIDS) C-UAS system for the US Army, a programme Raytheon is involved with.

‘The Coyote Block 3 system has had numerous flights and has proven out the design of the munition. The Block 2 effector and launcher are still in high-rate development prototyping, and we are working closely with the army to get to a production state ...