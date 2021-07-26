Howling success for Coyote reusable non-kinetic effector

Australian Army maintains interest in passive C-UAS radar
The Australian Army is putting the Maverick M-Series radar through a series of capability development and evaluation activities.
Raytheon Missiles & Defense expects to conduct more trials of its Coyote Block 3 non-kinetic effector this year following a successful test in December 2020 (a development announced on 21 July 2021), and the company hopes to reach production soon for its Coyote Block 2 launch system.
The Coyote Block 3 effector is a substantial change from the Coyote Block 2 kinetic effector; the latter more closely resembles a rocket, whereas the former looks more like the original Coyote UAV on which Coyote Block 1 was based.
Coyote Block 3 is interoperable with the Fixed-Site Low, Slow Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Integrated Defense System (FS-LIDS) C-UAS system for the US Army, a programme Raytheon is involved with.
‘The Coyote Block 3 system has had numerous flights and has proven out the design of the munition. The Block 2 effector and launcher are still in high-rate development prototyping, and we are working closely with the army to get to a production state ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
The Australian Army is putting the Maverick M-Series radar through a series of capability development and evaluation activities.
Oshkosh Defense has been selected by the US Army to participate in OMFV programme.
Surplus US M14 semi-automatic rifles have armed the Lithuanian military since the late 1990s.
As more information emerges about the problems with the Ajax armoured reconnaissance vehicle, doubts at the official, military and political level are increasing about whether it can be delivered.
Evolving air defence requirements drove the development of Lockheed Martin UK's SkyKeeper BMC4I solution.
As its existing counter-IED robots near the end of their service lives, the Australian Defence Force is looking for a mix of new innovative platforms that can replace these essential capabilities.