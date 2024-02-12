To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • How the US Army is getting ready to succeed in contested logistics scenarios

How the US Army is getting ready to succeed in contested logistics scenarios

12th February 2024 - 17:20 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

A US soldier guiding a logistics vehicle system at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany. (Photo: US DVIDS)

The service taken several measures including reassessing its doctrine and the position of its stockpiles worldwide, as well as investing in new capacities.

The US Army has been reassessing its logistics capacities and seeking ways to improve and accelerate efforts within the domain to prepare its troops and equipment for tomorrow’s warfare environment.

The service has been reviewing its doctrine, better positioning its stockpiles worldwide and enhancing partnerships with both industry and other countries.

Aligned with the branch’s vision of 2030, investing in automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic and data analytics capacities, as well as in cyber, communication systems and advanced technologies, have all been among its priorities.

Speaking during a seminar conducted by the AUSA Association on 7 February, Maj Gen James

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us