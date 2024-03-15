NATO outlines future challenges as Ukrainian funding from US stalls

The NATO General Secretary’s Annual Report 2023 noted that in 2024 it would expect two-thirds of allies will meet or exceed the target of investing 2% of GDP in defence as spending increased by 11% across Europe and Canada in 2023.

A key action noted by the report was the establishment of NATO-Ukraine Council, a new joint body where Allies and Ukraine sit as equal members to advance political dialogue, cooperation, and Ukraine’s membership aspirations.

The council became fully operational in the second half of 2023 with the establishment of a committee structure to support dialogue and joint action in