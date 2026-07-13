France’s artillery rocket competition aims for sovereign solution as contest enters decisive phase
Under its Long-Range Ground Strike (FLP-T) programme, France is seeking a fully domestic solution to replace the French Army’s European-built version of Lockheed Martin’s M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS), rather than upgrade its remaining launchers or, as most other users have done, purchase an off-the-shelf replacement.
The French Army took delivery of an estimated 55 M270s, along with substantial stocks of 227mm unguided rockets. Most of these M270s were delivered by 1995 and subsequently deployed by two regiments, which has since been reduced to one.
Two consortia have been bidding for this requirement, with test firings of both being successfully completed earlier
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