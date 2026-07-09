What does the proliferation of larger platforms mean for the UGV market?
At last month’s Eurosatory 2026 in Paris, France, the number of uncrewed ground vehicles (UGVs) on display was significantly higher than at the last iteration of the show. Indeed, with barriers to entry being reduced, a growing number of companies are entering the UGV market.
There has also been a noticeable rise in the number of larger UGV platforms being designed. This space has so far been dominated by a few popular platforms, the THeMIS, Mission Master and Viking being key examples.
As demonstrated at this year’s Eurosatory, however, more competitors are now unveiling their own large UGVs, particularly larger dedicated combat platforms. Unlike
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