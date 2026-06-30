UK Defence Investment Plan: What does it mean for the British Army?
The UK government’s long-awaited Defence Investment Plan (DIP) is betting big on uncrewed and lower cost effects. The plan sits on top of a budget of £298 billion (US$395 billion) across the next four years which the government notes as £15bn of additional spending on top of last year’s Spending Review.
A UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) official said: “The increase comprises an additional £11.6 billion in new cash from the exchequer for the department, and £3.4 billion of increased spending power by moving spending lines such as Ukraine security guarantees from MoD to the exchequer.”
The uncrewed element is
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