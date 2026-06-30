Open menu Search

UK Defence Investment Plan: What does it mean for the British Army?

30th June 2026 - 16:58 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

RSS

The UK government has committed £1.1 billion to Challenger 3. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

The UK’s Defence Investment Plan splurges big for future air and naval programmes, including new hybrid ships, but there are fewer big-ticket items for British Army vehicles. Shephard’s Damian Kemp looks at the much delayed plan.

The UK government’s long-awaited Defence Investment Plan (DIP) is betting big on uncrewed and lower cost effects. The plan sits on top of a budget of £298 billion (US$395 billion) across the next four years which the government notes as £15bn of additional spending on top of last year’s Spending Review.

A UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) official said: “The increase comprises an additional £11.6 billion in new cash from the exchequer for the department, and £3.4 billion of increased spending power by moving spending lines such as Ukraine security guarantees from MoD to the exchequer.”

The uncrewed element is

Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®

A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.

LEARN MORE
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us