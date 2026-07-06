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Fenris 6x6 emerges as first joint vehicle from John Cockerill-Arquus partnership

6th July 2026 - 09:12 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London, UK

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First example of the Fenris reconnaissance vehicle fitted with a John Cockerill Defense C3105 two-person turret armed with a 105mm high-pressure rifled gun with turret traversed to rear. (Photo: John Cockerill Defense)

The new 6x6 wheeled fire support vehicle is armed with a 105mm NATO-standard high-pressure rifled gun, positioning it for the French Army and wider potential allied requirements.

Just two years after John Cockerill Defense (JCD) of Belgium took over French company Arquus Defense (formerly Renault Trucks Defense), the group has launched the first major efforts of its combined capability, the Fenris 6x6 armoured reconnaissance vehicle.

According to the company: “When compared to the Jaguar, Fenris has a new all-welded steel hull, new turret, protected front suspension as well as being fitted with the standard height adjusting system can now also be tilted left and right.”

There are two parts to the Fenris: first the JCD C3105 turret and secondly the 6x6 platform on which the turret is

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Christopher F Foss

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Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

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