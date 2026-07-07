UK DIP: Royal Navy bets on defence technology over bigger fleets

One week after the publication of the UK government’s Defence Investment Plan (DIP), attention has begun to move beyond the headline commitments of £298 billion (US$404 billion) in defence spending and the promise of at least six new common combat vessels (CCVs) under the Type 45 Daring-class replacement programme.

Instead, the document’s biggest implication for industry may lie beneath the surface.

While major crewed platforms such as frigates, submarines and aircraft carriers will remain crucial to the Royal Navy’s (RN) future fleet, the DIP placed greater emphasis on the autonomous systems, artificial intelligence and digital networks expected to bind those platforms