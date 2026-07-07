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UK DIP: Royal Navy bets on defence technology over bigger fleets

7th July 2026 - 10:01 GMT | by Harry McNeil in London, UK

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The Royal Navy is embracing technological advancements to modernise its operational capabilities and achieve cost savings. (Photo: Royal Navy)

The Royal Navy’s transition towards a hybrid fleet could prove to be less about building more hulls and more about delivering the autonomous technologies, AI and digital integration that will support future maritime operations.

One week after the publication of the UK government’s Defence Investment Plan (DIP), attention has begun to move beyond the headline commitments of £298 billion (US$404 billion) in defence spending and the promise of at least six new common combat vessels (CCVs) under the Type 45 Daring-class replacement programme.

Instead, the document’s biggest implication for industry may lie beneath the surface.

While major crewed platforms such as frigates, submarines and aircraft carriers will remain crucial to the Royal Navy’s (RN) future fleet, the DIP placed greater emphasis on the autonomous systems, artificial intelligence and digital networks expected to bind those platforms

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Harry McNeil

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Harry McNeil

Harry McNeil is Shephard's Naval Reporter. Before joining, he spent almost two years as an …

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