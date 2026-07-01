Russia tries to keep BMP-3 relevant with new weapon options

The Russian Central Research Institute Burevestnik, based in Nizhny Novgorod, has continued to develop its 57mm AU-220M series of Multipurpose Gun Mounts for Land Forces (MGMLF) with the first new model being the AMU-220M (Light Series) Version One.

The complete system known as the 2S38 with the actual 57mm weapon being designated the 2A90.

This remote-controlled turret (RCT) is armed with a 57mm automatic gun with 80 rounds of ready-use ammunition and a 7.62mm 6P7K coaxial machine gun (MG) mounted externally on the right side with 1,000 rounds. The main armament has a cyclic rate of fire of 80 rounds