Raytheon UK team awarded US$2.7 billion British Army training contract

Combined arms the Turkish way – showcasing new tech at an amphibious exercise
New Turkish weapon systems and operational capabilities continue to evolve, as the recent EFES 2026 event clearly demonstrated.
Omnia Training, a consortium of Capita, Cervus, Rheinmetall UK and Skyral led by Raytheon UK, has been awarded a £2 billion (US$2.7 billion) contract by the UK Ministry of Defence to serve as the British Army’s Strategic Training Partner (STP) and deliver the Army Collective Training System (ACTS).
ACTS, previously called Collective Training Transformation Programme (CTTP), is designed to be a substantial overhaul of the force’s training capability and will include an integrated, digitally enabled collective training system.
The system will combine virtual, synthetic and data-driven environments as an upgrade to traditional live exercises to better prepare soldiers for complex,
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New Turkish weapon systems and operational capabilities continue to evolve, as the recent EFES 2026 event clearly demonstrated.
A surge in heavier, combat-focused uncrewed ground vehicles is emerging, although operational demand remains uncertain.
The new 6x6 wheeled fire support vehicle is armed with a 105mm NATO-standard high-pressure rifled gun, positioning it for the French Army and wider potential allied requirements.
Even with additional armour, many current-generation infantry fighting vehicles are highly vulnerable to enemy fire in the contemporary operating environment. Are heavier platforms based on tank designs for use in this role the answer?
The European Land Robot Trials are influenced by NATO researchers seeking to create uncrewed ground vehicle standards for allied Western forces working in multinational task forces.
New iterations of a 57mm gun system highlight a push towards multi-role turrets capable of countering armour, drones and aerial targets.