Raytheon UK team awarded US$2.7 billion British Army training contract

Omnia Training, a consortium of Capita, Cervus, Rheinmetall UK and Skyral led by Raytheon UK, has been awarded a £2 billion (US$2.7 billion) contract by the UK Ministry of Defence to serve as the British Army’s Strategic Training Partner (STP) and deliver the Army Collective Training System (ACTS).

ACTS, previously called Collective Training Transformation Programme (CTTP), is designed to be a substantial overhaul of the force’s training capability and will include an integrated, digitally enabled collective training system.

The system will combine virtual, synthetic and data-driven environments as an upgrade to traditional live exercises to better prepare soldiers for complex,