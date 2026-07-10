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Raytheon UK team awarded US$2.7 billion British Army training contract

10th July 2026 - 15:47 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

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Omnia Training, a Raytheon UK-led consortium, will provide the British Army with an integrated training system. (Photo: Raytheon UK)

The British Army’s Collective Training System 15-year contract is planned to provide soldiers with an integrated, digitally enabled system and transform how they train, prepare and adapt for future missions.

Omnia Training, a consortium of Capita, Cervus, Rheinmetall UK and Skyral led by Raytheon UK, has been awarded a £2 billion (US$2.7 billion) contract by the UK Ministry of Defence to serve as the British Army’s Strategic Training Partner (STP) and deliver the Army Collective Training System (ACTS).

ACTS, previously called Collective Training Transformation Programme (CTTP), is designed to be a substantial overhaul of the force’s training capability and will include an integrated, digitally enabled collective training system.

The system will combine virtual, synthetic and data-driven environments as an upgrade to traditional live exercises to better prepare soldiers for complex,

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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