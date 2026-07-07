US Air Force lays the groundwork to move the F-15EX acquisition to lots 7 and 8
The US Air Force (USAF) Materiel Command is preparing the way for the long production run of the F-15EX Eagle II multirole fighter. The service recently published a pre-solicitation notice to acquire Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability System (EPAWSS) group B kits for lots 7 and 8 of the programme.
The branch plans to award BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems an agreement for the supply of hardware kits, which include line replaceable module technologies, expanded expendables capacity and countermeasures capability.
The EPAWSS has been designed to detect and identify enemy radar emissions, geolocate threats, jam or deceive hostile
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