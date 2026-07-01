Open menu Search

More details revealed on Kosovo’s Humvee Hawkeye 105mm order

1st July 2026 - 09:05 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London , UK

RSS

One of the prototypes of the AM General Hawkeye 105mm Mobile Howitzer System carrying out a fire mission. (Photo: AM General)

The agreement points to growing international interest in mobile and survivable artillery systems, with further orders and export opportunities already emerging.

AM General will deliver the first of six Hawkeye 105mm Mobile Howitzer Systems (MHS) integrated on the rear of an AM General M1152A1B2 (4x4) High Mobility Multi-purpose Wheeled Vehicle (Humvee) in 2027.

The systems are being supplied under a multi-year direct commercial sales framework contract with Kosovo, with additional orders expected as the country looks to enhance the indirect fire capability of the Kosovo Security Forces (KSF).

The contract also includes other Humvee variants used for ambulance, command and control and ammunition resupply as well as covering 105mm ammunition, spare parts and training/maintenance services.

This is the first sale of the system, which

Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®

A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.

LEARN MORE
Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us