More details revealed on Kosovo’s Humvee Hawkeye 105mm order
AM General will deliver the first of six Hawkeye 105mm Mobile Howitzer Systems (MHS) integrated on the rear of an AM General M1152A1B2 (4x4) High Mobility Multi-purpose Wheeled Vehicle (Humvee) in 2027.
The systems are being supplied under a multi-year direct commercial sales framework contract with Kosovo, with additional orders expected as the country looks to enhance the indirect fire capability of the Kosovo Security Forces (KSF).
The contract also includes other Humvee variants used for ambulance, command and control and ammunition resupply as well as covering 105mm ammunition, spare parts and training/maintenance services.
This is the first sale of the system, which
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