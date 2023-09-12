Fischer Panda UK unveils APU produced for Ajax vehicles
Fischer Panda UK for the first time demonstrated its AGT 8000 PVM-NE Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) to the public at DSEI 2023. It was developed and contracted for the Ajax reconnaissance vehicle family, as an alternative to the originally sourced APU from Rolls Royce.
The APU, according to a company datasheet is a variable-speed 8kW DC generator, which is operational under extremely low or high temperatures – from -46C to +50C. It fully falls under military standards and, according to a company representative, in contrast with the former Rolls-Royce APU is extremely quiet. The system is fully compatible with the Ajax and Athena platforms.
According to Written evidence submitted by Fischer Panda UK to UK Parliament on July 14th 2021, the company received a five-year contract and the first supplies were started in the end of July 2021. It took two years to develop the APU to the level which was approved by the customer.
Related Articles
British Army resumes Ajax training as review criticises MoD procurement
PBS unveils new auxiliary power unit at Paris Air Show
DSEI 2023: Ajax finally makes delivery progress with over 40 vehicles deployed
Ajax is a major UK armed forces armoured fighting vehicle programme, representing an investment of £5.5 billion. This marks the largest single order for a UK armoured vehicle in over two decades, and its primary purpose is to replace the military's ageing fleet of Scorpion tracked reconnaissance vehicles. Vehicles are produced at General Dynamics UK's facility in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales.
However, the programme has faced persistent delays in its introduction to active service, drawing criticism from various quarters, including the National Audit Office, the Defence Select Committee, and the Public Accounts Committee.
In a March 2023 announcement, the Minister for Defence Procurement disclosed a revised in-service date of 2025, with full operational capability anticipated between late 2028 and 2029.
Shephard's DSEI 2023 coverage is sponsored by:
More from DSEI 2023 | View all news
-
UMS Skeldar and Ultra Maritime unveil anti-submarine warfare solution at DSEI 2023
The new ASW platform allows for the deployment of sonobuoys via a rotary-wing UAS, enhancing capabilities to track potentially hostile submarines.
-
DSEI 2023: UK company to provide submarine rescue system to Indonesia in $100 million deal
UK company Submarine Manufacturing and Products (SMP) has secured a second contract for its submarine rescue system (SRS), a deal worth $100 million signed with Indonesia, which will be integrated onboard a host vessel with support from engineering consultancy Houlder and local company BTI Defence.
-
Insight: How rising tensions have fuelled the Type 26 frigate's development
Slated to enter service in the late 2020s, the Type 26 frigate addresses the pressing need for enhanced ASW capabilities, particularly in light of heightened tensions with Russia. Shephard Defence Insight analyses the design and its equipment fit.
-
DSEI 2023: IAI launches new loitering munition with VTOL and changeable warhead
IAI has developed a new VTOL recoverable loitering munition, the Rotem Alpha, which draws upon the companies Rotem L system and is being presented at DSEI alongside the concept of a mobile containerised system capable of launching more than a dozen weapons.
-
Rafael unveils new Boxer-mounted concept for Iron Dome at DSEI 2023
Israel's Rafael has unveiled a new export concept version of the Iron Dome air defence system, based on a Boxer 8x8 infantry fighting vehicle platform. The configuration is aimed at the NATO market, especially the UK and Germany.