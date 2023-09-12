Fischer Panda UK unveils APU produced for Ajax vehicles

Fischer Panda UK for the first time demonstrated its AGT 8000 PVM-NE Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) to the public at DSEI 2023. It was developed and contracted for the Ajax reconnaissance vehicle family, as an alternative to the originally sourced APU from Rolls Royce.

The APU, according to a company datasheet is a variable-speed 8kW DC generator, which is operational under extremely low or high temperatures – from -46C to +50C. It fully falls under military standards and, according to a company representative, in contrast with the former Rolls-Royce APU is extremely quiet. The system is fully compatible with the Ajax and Athena platforms.

According to Written evidence submitted by Fischer Panda UK to UK Parliament on July 14th 2021, the company received a five-year contract and the first supplies were started in the end of July 2021. It took two years to develop the APU to the level which was approved by the customer.

Related Articles

British Army resumes Ajax training as review criticises MoD procurement

PBS unveils new auxiliary power unit at Paris Air Show

DSEI 2023: Ajax finally makes delivery progress with over 40 vehicles deployed

Ajax is a major UK armed forces armoured fighting vehicle programme, representing an investment of £5.5 billion. This marks the largest single order for a UK armoured vehicle in over two decades, and its primary purpose is to replace the military's ageing fleet of Scorpion tracked reconnaissance vehicles. Vehicles are produced at General Dynamics UK's facility in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales.

However, the programme has faced persistent delays in its introduction to active service, drawing criticism from various quarters, including the National Audit Office, the Defence Select Committee, and the Public Accounts Committee.

In a March 2023 announcement, the Minister for Defence Procurement disclosed a revised in-service date of 2025, with full operational capability anticipated between late 2028 and 2029.

Shephard's DSEI 2023 coverage is sponsored by: