How Pearson Engineering combines tradition with innovation for the demining mission (Video)
Brought to you in Partnership with Pearson Engineering
Based in Newcastle, UK, and exporting to more than 35 armed forces globally, Pearson Engineering has built a reputation for providing mobility and survivability solutions tailored to customer requirements. The company supports customers with a range of engineering equipment, including mine ploughs, rollers and route-clearance systems, alongside training, maintenance and in-service support.
The interview explores how the threat posed by modern landmines and explosive hazards is evolving, with increasingly sophisticated, remotely controlled and scatterable systems creating new challenges for armed forces. In response, Pearson Engineering is investing heavily in next-generation technologies, including autonomy, robotics and artificial intelligence.
A key focus is the company’s internally developed Threat Sense capability, designed to help operators identify potential hazards before vehicles enter dangerous areas. The discussion also highlights the growing role of autonomous and robotic systems in mine clearance and humanitarian demining, enabling larger areas to be cleared more safely and efficiently.
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