FIA 2026: Interest grows in C-390 transport as Czech Republic takes first delivery

On static display at FIA2026 is the first of two Embraer C-390 tactical transport aircraft for the Czech Air Force, the fourth operator to take the type. Prague has ordered two of the twinjets which sport a three-tone grey camouflage paint scheme. The aircraft was received just ahead of the show.

On July 16 at Prague-Kbely air base, Czech defence minister Jaromor Zuna said: “Today’s delivery marks an important milestone for the Czech armed forces. This aircraft significantly enhances our ability to transport personnel, equipment and humanitarian assistance, both in support of national requirements, alongside our NATO allies. The C-390 will strengthen the readiness, flexibility and operational effectiveness of our armed forces for many years to come.”

The C-390 is powered by two International Aero Engines V2500s and has a cargo capacity of 26 tonnes.

“The Czech Republic has been a valued member of the C-390 Millennium programme from its outset, contributing meaningfully to the aircraft’s development and success,” said Embraer Defense and Security chief executive Bosco da Costa Junior. “The programme has also benefited from the strong and sustained involvement of Czech industry, whose contribution has been instrumental and will continue to grow alongside the programme’s success.”

There is widespread international interest in the type. The C-390 is operating with Brazil, Hungary and Portugal (totalling 12 aircraft in all) and South Korea should receive its first later this year. In addition, Austria, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Sweden the United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan have ordered the type.

The C-390 is marketed as a jet-powered alternative to the Lockheed C-130 Hercules. In May 2023, the commander of the Brazilian Air Force, Brigadier Marcelo Kanitz Damasceno, mentioned Egypt, India, Rwanda, and South Africa as potential buyers..

Shephard’s Farnborough International Airshow coverage is sponsored by MBDA