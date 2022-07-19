Farnborough 2022: Project Guardian bears fruit for UK air defence
The new Project Guardian architecture for integrated air defence in the UK has reached IOC, a senior RAF official has told Shephard.
This information was later confirmed by the MoD, with a ministry spokesperson adding that FOC is expected by 2024.
IBM won a contract in April 2018 to replace elements of the RAF’s UK Air Surveillance and Control System (UKASACS). Specifically, this was to replace the UKASACS Command and Control System (UCCS), which comprises the computer hardware, software and networking tools necessary to perform C2 of the UKASACS.
IBM was also the prime supplier for the UCCS, which helped to coordinate the protection of UK airspace. Project Guardian replaces this architecture with significantly improved capabilities, the RAF official said.
The UK government had planned to start the Project Guardian acquisition in 2017, but the general election that year caused the decision to be delayed by 12 months.
The nerve centre of UKASACS is at RAF Boulmer, which hosts the Control and Reporting Centre (CRC) to manage the detection, tracking and interception of suspicious aircraft. Targets could include uncooperative civilian aircraft not responding to air traffic control instructions, or potentially hostile military aircraft.
Official figures show that the past decade has seen a marked increase in Quick Reaction Alert flights, when RAF Typhoon fighters have been scrambled to intercept Russian aircraft approaching UK airspace. According to UK government data published in February 2022 (shortly before the invasion of Ukraine), Russian aircraft accounted for more than 25% of the 504 QRA incidents since 2005.
The Project Guardian architecture is replicated at the RAF’s 78 Squadron based at Swanwick, southern England. This squadron is collocated with the NATS London Area centre, facilitating cooperation between UK air defence and civilian air traffic control.
Like the UCCS, the Project Guardian architecture federates imagery from several disparate RAF radars located around the British Isles. Imagery from these radars is merged by the UCCS into a Recognised Air Picture of UK airspace and air approaches.
Coverage of the UK provides part of the air surveillance of the NATO Air Policing Area-1, which also includes Norwegian and Icelandic airspace. The CRC scrambles and manages the engagement of any uncooperative or hostile civilian or military aircraft.
The UCCS rolled through a major upgrade in 2012 known as Project Cerberus. This was an overall refresh of the UCCS hardware and software, principally to address obsolescence. Project Guardian sees the complete replacement of hardware, software and networking architecture.
The senior RAF official (who spoke on condition of anonymity) added that UCCS will run alongside the new Project Guardian architecture for some time yet as the latter is phased out and the new systems phased in.
