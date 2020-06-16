UK resumes air defence infrastructure upgrade after COVID-related hiatus

The RAF plans by the end of the year to complete upgrade work to the physical infrastructure supporting a ground-based air surveillance radar in northeast England.

Shephard understands from the UK MoD hat the COVID-19 pandemic had delayed work to rehouse the RAF-operated Lockheed Martin AN/TPS-77 L-band (1.215-1.4 GHz to 1/4GHz) ground-based air surveillance radar in a new radome at Remote Radar Head (RRH) Brizlee Wood near the Northumberland coast.

With an instrumented range of 250nm (470km), the radar monitors the northeastern air approaches to England, feeding imagery into the RAF UK Air Surveillance and Control System (UKASACS). This constitutes the C2 and battle management component of the RAF’s Integrated Air Defence System (IADS).

In a statement, the MoD noted that the radome upgrade is being undertaken to ‘ensure that RRH Brizlee Wood continues as an integral component of the UK’s air defence system, through the provision of new, purpose-built buildings’ to house the AN/TPS-77.

Work on this initiative began in 2019, although the MoD conceded that ‘delivery of the project has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic’, delaying completion until the end of 2020. It believes that fine weather forecast over the summer will allow upgrade work to accelerate.

Structural modernisation of RRH Brizlee Wood occurs against the backdrop of an overarching modernisation of the UK IADS in recent years. This has seen the acquisition of new AN/TPS-77 radars, known in RAF nomenclature as the Type-92, deliveries of which began in the last decade.

The acquisition of these radars was necessary as they are unaffected by the clutter caused by the spinning blades of wind turbines. The UK has windfarms in the vicinity of several of its RRHs, particularly those providing coverage over the country’s east coast.

Meanwhile, the C2 aspect of the UKASACS is being enhanced via the MoD’s Project Guardian initiative. This will install new hardware, software and communications architecture at RAF Boulmer and RAF Scampton.

The UK is responsible for providing surveillance over NATO Air Policing Area-1, which also includes Norwegian and Icelandic airspace. The facility at RRH Brizlee Wood may also house fighter controllers to vector RAF Eurofighter Typhoon F/GR4A jets during intercepts of uncooperative aircraft occurring within the radar’s FOV.

The UKASACS element of the IADS is commanded from RAF Boulmer in northeast England, which federates the radar pictures from disparate RRHs around the country into a single recognised air picture of the UK’s airspace and the air approaches. A backup facility for RAF Boulmer is provided at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire, eastern England.

