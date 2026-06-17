Eurosatory 2026: Robots rule as large, wheeled systems with articulated legs stand out

VisionWave’s Varan uncrewed ground vehicle (UGV), which has four legs with integrated wheels, and Patria’s proposal for a TRACKX uncrewed version are two of the most distinct platforms presented at Eurosatory 2026.

On 15 June, Patria and propulsion solutions provider Renk unveiled an uncrewed ground vehicle (UGV) version of the Patria’s TRACKX vehicle combined with Renk’s newly developed HSWL 076 transmission and drive-by-wire mobility architecture. A showcase model was presented at the exhibition.

The two companies were already co-operating, with Patria awarding Renk a contract for a pre-series batch of HSWL 076 transmissions for the TRACKX vehicle family, described by the companies as “an important milestone in the industrialisation of the programme”.

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“The transmission integrates steering, braking and propulsion functionalities within a digitally controlled drivetrain architecture and has been engineered and validated for military applications in under two years,” the firms explained.

Patria’s Uncrewed TRACKX, developed with Renk, was shown in mock-up at Eurosatory 2026. (Photo: author)

“The system provides the foundation for advanced functionalities including remote operation, platooning, crew-sharing concepts and future autonomous capabilities — without requiring fundamental redesign of the vehicle platform.”

A company official said: “We started co-operation in 2023-24, combing a Technical Readiness Level 8 [TRL 8] vehicle with a TRL 8 transmission and, while there are limited requirements at the moment, it is envisioned these will begin to appear before 2030.”

A particular design with extendable wheel arms

The Varan UGV has four hubbed legs which, according to the VisionWave official, allow the platform to continue operation with three legs, meaning a reduced logistic burden to keep the platform in the field.

The platform uses thermal and infrared sensing integrated with passive sensing and a three-dimensional gyroscopic sensor stack to provide guidance. This avoids the use of active radar, laser scanning or constant radio link which can be detected and targeted by enemy forces.

A height-adjustable chassis on extendable wheel arms automatically changes the vehicle’s stance to suit the ground and the vehicle can achieve a maximum speed of 72km/h, according to the company. It has a length of 2.7m, a width of 1.5m and a weight of about 200kg with the company listing a run time of 4.5h and a planned payload capacity of 500kg.

A company official said the platform is in production. VisionWave is targeting a “British Army requirement which is only a question of budget” and meetings have been held with companies “such as NP Aerospace”.

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

TRACKX