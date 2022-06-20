Eurosatory 2022: Carboteh remasters the art of deception

Slovenia-based Carboteh, a spinoff company from Guardiaris, unveiled its new Battlefield Anti-Aircraft Non-Lethal System (BANS) at Eurosatory 2022 in Paris on 13-17 June.

BANS is a disarmingly simple innovation for VSHORAD that operates without firing a shot. The light shoulder weapon simulates a missile launch pattern that digitally triggers, or rather spoofs, a warning and detection system aboard an aircraft.

Expecting an incoming missile, the aircraft is likely instantly to release countermeasures such as chaff. But in depleting its stocks of flares against imaginary threats, aircraft are left exposed to actual anti-aircraft missiles.

If BANS is used correctly in tandem with a real MANPADS, it could form a devastatingly effective tool.

BANS can reach up to 5km and can be fired 500 times on its rechargeable dual battery pack.

Domen Vertacnik, a sales manager at Guardiaris, told Shephard that the idea for BANS initially emerged in 2019 after the Slovenian MoD asked the company to build an outdoor simulator to test the reliability of the missile approach warning (MAW) systems on its helicopters.

When the Slovenian MoD tested BANS ‘the MAW system went crazy’, said Vertacnik.

In monitoring the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, researchers at Guardiaris noted that the effectiveness of Ukrainian MANPADS was offset by the flares from Russian aircraft.

‘Why wouldn’t we put our technology on another weapon?’ explained Vertacnik. ‘When you fire at a helicopter, you are simulating a missile and stimulating the MAW system, so the alarm goes off, and they [release] flares.’

Vertacnik told Shephard that BANS has been tested on Russian-, Swedish- and US-made helicopters, adding: ‘It worked on all of them.’

When asked about potential countermeasures being developed against BANS, or if other companies are emulating the capabilities of the product, he said the technology is patented and ‘it will take time to build countermeasures’.

In the future, BANS could be deployed on a remote weapons station for 360° coverage or even on aircraft, said Vertacnik.

