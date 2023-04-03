EOS of Australia to deliver one hundred RWS to Ukraine

EOS Defence Systems of Australia announced on 3 April that it had concluded a conditional contract worth $80 million to deliver up to 100 RWS to Ukraine.

The contract was signed with Ukraine’s state-owned SpetsTechnoExport, and under the deal’s terms, EOS will deliver the RWS plus spares and related services in 2023-24.

It is described as a conditional contract since SpetsTechnoExport has the option to terminate it early, given the fact that Kyiv is currently at war with Russia.

Demonstration testing of the RWS will occur over the coming weeks. EOS did not reveal what type of RWS will be