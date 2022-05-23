Enter the Terminator: Russians claim BMPT combat debut in Ukraine
Video footage released on social media on 15 May showed that four BMPT ‘Terminator’ heavy tank support fighting vehicles have been deployed to bolster Russian forces in Ukraine.
Accompanied by T-72 family tanks and a BREM recovery vehicle, the BMPTs were filmed moving towards Sievierodonetsk in Luhansk Oblast. This is the scene of bitter fighting as Russian forces attempt to encircle the defending Ukrainians.
In February, a company-sized unit of at least nine BMPTs was spotted on a train moving towards the Ukrainian border shortly before the Russian invasion began. Apparently these vehicles belonged to the 90th Guards Tank Division
