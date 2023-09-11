To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

DSEI 2023: Elbit wins $109 million contract to supply Iron Fist APS for CV90 vehicles

11th September 2023 - 14:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The Iron Fist APS seen installed on a CV90. (Photo: Elbit Systems)

Elbit Systems has been awarded a $109 million contract to provide BAE Systems Hägglunds with the Iron Fist Active Protection System (APS) for installation on the CV90 platform, enhancing the vehicle's protection against threats.

The customer is described in a statement from Elbit Systems as European and the contract is expected to be completed over the next three years.

A key feature of the Iron Fist APS is its low volume, weight and power requirement. The system provides armoured platforms with 360° protection from a wide variety of anti-armour threats, such as rocket-propelled grenades and up to kinetic antitank rounds in both open terrain and urban environments.

The APS sensor combines the dual technologies of search-and-track radar and IR cameras with data fusion algorithms, allowing for rapid, reliable and accurate threat detection, identification and tracking.

The system destroys threats by launching an explosive charge toward the incoming threat’s vicinity and exploding it to create a shockwave that breaks apart or deflects the threat at a safe distance from the protected platform.

The system has already been widely integrated onto CV90s, such as on Dutch vehicles, and it was also displayed mounted on a CV90 at DSEI 2021 and is likely destined for service with Australian, US and Israeli forces.

In the case of Australia, it is planned to be the Iron Fist - Light Decoupled (IF-LD) variant which is also set for Israeli service.

Compared to the standard Iron Fist, the IF-LD enables the various components of the system including the countermeasures launcher, detection radar and sensors to be distributed around the vehicle to suit specific space and coverage requirements.

The Shephard News Team

