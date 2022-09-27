Dutch CV90 upgrade passes milestone

BAE Systems Hägglunds has rolled out the first upgraded CV90 IFV for the Royal Netherlands Army at its Örnsköldsvik facility.

A total of 122 CV9035NL vehicles are undergoing an MLU with an option for 19 more under a $500 million contract announced in January 2021. The first four are being upgraded in Sweden before Netherlands-based Van Halteren Metaal begins series production, which is expected in late 2023.

‘The project should be completed by the end of 2026,’ the Dutch MoD noted in a 26 September statement.

The CV9035NL MLU focuses on improved protection and better ergonomics with features such as the Iron Fist active protection system from Elbit Systems, the Saab UTAAS day/night thermal sight and a relocated cannon in a new-look D-series turret from BAE Systems Hägglunds.

The MoD added: ‘The MLU is needed to keep the vehicle operationally relevant until the end of its service life in 2039. The security situation has changed dramatically in recent years, and potential enemies have become significantly stronger.’