DSEI 2021: Elbit launches AI-driven ARCAS for dismounted infantry

The Assault Rifle Combat App System. (Photo: Elbit Systems)

Elbit says it is ‘bringing the age of the computer into the infantry’ with its modular ARCAS.

Elbit Systems officially unveiled its new Assault Rifle Combat App System (ARCAS) for dismounted infantry at DSEI on 14-17 September.

Elbit hopes the ARCAS weapon add-on capability can provide dismounted troops —sometimes characterised as the Cinderella of digitalisation — with the same AI and digital tools hitherto enjoyed by fighter pilots or naval weapons system operators.

ARCAS is a modular system based on an open architecture. Powered by an inbuilt computerised AI system that interfaces with the a rifle’s EO sight and a mounted eyepiece, it provides soldiers with real-time intuitive actionable combat information.

Elbit hopes that ARCAS will transform assault rifles from iron sight relics into truly digital, networked combat machines. ‘We are bringing the age of the computer into the infantry,’ an Elbit spokesperson explained to Shephard.

In practice, the system layers an array of capabilities onto a user-friendly interface. The spokesperson noted the striking resemblance between the ARCAS interface and the experience of youths ‘playing Fortnite on their gaming systems. It’s very intuitive’. Peer down the EO sight and ARCAS can calculate passive range measurements and provide automatic ballistic correction, detection of fire sources, video motion detection, the ability to shoot around the corner and from the hip, and an interface with other tactical C2 systems.

Other features include GPS navigation assistance and ammunition level tracking.

A joystick on the grip controls all the functions and ability to navigate between menus. Real-time updates on the screen were akin to using ‘Waze or Google Maps applications’, the spokesperson added.

Elbit officials explained to Shephard that a vast trove of data — accumulated from other systems such UAVs and armoured vehicles — feeds the AI algorithms used on ARCAS.

Modularity is a crucial feature with ARCAS. As ever more effective sensors are developed in future, these can be attached or plugged into the existing design.

Elbit also intends for the ARCAS platform to act as a vendor-agnostic aggregator for technologies developed by other companies.

The battery system provides a smallish 4h charge but ARCAS only adds another 200g of weight to most standard assault rifles — making it a potentially attractive option for soldiers concerned about weight and unergonomic grips.

Elbit suggested that as the technology matures, ARCAS could provide a solution to soldier of the future programmes or operating concepts that wish to connect every sensor to every shooter.

For instance, data and footage from one ARCAS system mounted on a rifle could, in turn, be exchanged to other ARCAS-equipped weapons on a closed and encrypted network.